Guitarist John 5 Recalls Meeting Judas Priest’s Rob Halford: Exclusive Video Premiere

Some of rock’s greatest unsung heroes get the headlining slot in the new documentary Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight, which will screen across the country for one night only this summer.

Ultimate Classic Rock has the premiere of an exclusive clip from the documentary, which features guitarist John 5 (who's played with David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie) recalling the first time that he met Judas Priest singer Rob Halford. You can watch the video above.

“Working with Rob Halford was incredible, because we all love the metal god,” John 5 says in the clip. “I remember going out to meet him in Phoenix and going into his house. You’re very nervous, going into someone’s house like that. You don’t really know them.”

As John 5 relates, Halford had a white couch, where he took a seat to wait for the legendary metal singer. Unfortunately, he also had a candy bar in his pocket he had forgotten about from the plane ride over. Things went downhill from there.

It’s just one choice moment from the upcoming movie, which details the stories of the musicians who performed on records and tours with Metallica, Alice Cooper, Bon Jovi, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne and many others.

Hired Gun screens on June 29 at 7:30PM at more than 300 select movie theaters across the U.S.. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.