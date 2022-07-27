Joe Satriani Announces 2022 North American Tour

Joe Satriani has announced an expansive run of North American show dates that will begin this fall.

The guitarist will kick things off on Sept. 21 in Riverside, Calif., and then make his way across the country, stopping in major cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Houston, New York City and Toronto. The tour will conclude on Nov. 19 in Dallas.

You can see a complete list of 2022 dates below.

Satriani’s touring band consists of drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte. Satriani will play music for the first time from his two most recent albums, 2020's Shapeshifting and 2022's The Elephants of Mars.

Released in April, The Elephants of Mars finds Satriani expanding his musical horizons in ways he's never done before.

“We did everything," he noted in a press release. "We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the shows are available now on the guitarist's website.

Joe Satriani, Earth Tour 2022

Sept. 21 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Sept. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Sept. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 24 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

Sept. 25 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort

Sept. 26 - Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theater

Sept. 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

Sept. 29 - Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater

Sept. 30 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre

Oct. 2 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

Oct. 7 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Theatre

Oct. 8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Oct. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 13 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

Oct. 14 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

Oct. 15 - Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

Oct. 16 - Canton, OH @ Canton Palace Theatre

Oct. 17 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct. 19 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

Oct. 20 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 21 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

Oct. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Oct. 23 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Oct. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 26 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 27 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 2 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Nov. 3 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Nov. 4 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Nov. 5 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 9 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Nov. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 11 - Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Ft

Nov. 12 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov. 14 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

Nov. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 19 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre