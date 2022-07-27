Joe Satriani Announces 2022 North American Tour
Joe Satriani has announced an expansive run of North American show dates that will begin this fall.
The guitarist will kick things off on Sept. 21 in Riverside, Calif., and then make his way across the country, stopping in major cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Houston, New York City and Toronto. The tour will conclude on Nov. 19 in Dallas.
You can see a complete list of 2022 dates below.
Satriani’s touring band consists of drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte. Satriani will play music for the first time from his two most recent albums, 2020's Shapeshifting and 2022's The Elephants of Mars.
Released in April, The Elephants of Mars finds Satriani expanding his musical horizons in ways he's never done before.
“We did everything," he noted in a press release. "We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”
Tickets and VIP packages for the shows are available now on the guitarist's website.
Joe Satriani, Earth Tour 2022
Sept. 21 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Sept. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
Sept. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 24 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
Sept. 25 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort
Sept. 26 - Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theater
Sept. 28 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
Sept. 29 - Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater
Sept. 30 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre
Oct. 2 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 4 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
Oct. 7 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Theatre
Oct. 8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Oct. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 13 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre
Oct. 14 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre
Oct. 15 - Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
Oct. 16 - Canton, OH @ Canton Palace Theatre
Oct. 17 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Oct. 19 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
Oct. 20 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 21 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
Oct. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Oct. 23 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Oct. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 26 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 27 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 2 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
Nov. 3 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
Nov. 4 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
Nov. 5 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Nov. 9 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Nov. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 11 - Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Ft
Nov. 12 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Nov. 14 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
Nov. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Nov. 19 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre