Top 10 Jimi Jamison Survivor Songs

Guitarist and songwriter Frankie Sullivan has a particular fondness for this track from Survivor's second album with Jamison, calling it "one of my favorites." As he explains, "at that time in my life, I was doing too much of that stuff. You know, you go through phases of life. At that time, I wasn’t a very good husband and I was trying to be a better father, but the bottom line is that I was not yet 30 years old and I had a few hits under my belt. In my time off, I’d fly to California and rent a car and run around and do things that I gave up 30 years ago, but that’s all now part of what you learn from."