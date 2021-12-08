Watch New Video for Jethro Tull’s ‘Sad City Sisters’

Jethro Tull have released a second single from their forthcoming album The Zealot Gene, which is due for release on Jan. 28. You can watch the video for "Sad City Sisters" below.

The band's frontman Ian Anderson noted in a press release that "'Sad City Sisters' throws up memories of a Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales, when I was on my way home from our concert in St David's Hall some years ago. It could equally well have been any town in the U.K., I suppose, or even most cities of the Western World. What possesses hell-bent and vulnerable young people to slip so easily into that tragic loss of dignity and end up sprawling drunk in a wet and windy street at midnight?”

The first single from the new album, "Shoshana Sleeping," was released last month. The Zealot Gene, which was originally scheduled to be out in 2020, is the first LP to be released under the band's name since 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album. Anderson has been releasing music under his own name since 2012, and even though he's the only remaining classic-era member of the band, he felt using the group moniker was appropriate for the new record.

"A lot of water’s gone under the bridge since the earliest days of Jethro Tull," Anderson said in an interview posted to his YouTube channel. "But I think all of these musicians can very truly consider themselves [as] really a part of Jethro Tull, the ‘brand name.’ The band and the brand are illuminated in this recording, which I hope people will enjoy.”