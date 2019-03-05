Top 10 Jerry Lee Lewis Songs

Jerry Lee Lewis helped set the template for rock 'n' roll, along with Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley, among others.

Even though that template would get reconfigured into shapes and sounds that were unimaginable back in the '50s, the impact of these pioneers can be heard every step of the way. For instance, Lewis' piano-driven approach to the music influenced everyone from Elton John to Jon Lord.

Then there was Lewis' showmanship: He was the original unhinged rock 'n' roller. Lewis would attack his instrument as his unkempt hair hung in his face, then occasionally brush it aside to reveal the look of someone ready to move in for the kill. In keeping, there’s a little bit of Lewis at play every time a rocker lets loose – whether it's Pete Townshend smashing his guitar or Iggy Pop confronting the audience in unexpected and sometimes violent ways.

Jerry Lee Lewis would become a true legend, building on his early tenure at Sun Records right up through his final guest-packed albums. Here are 10 songs that helped get him there.