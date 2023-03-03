Jeff Tweedy's journey into drug addiction started innocently enough.

"It seemed pretty innocuous," the Wilco frontman says in the newest episode of Audible Original's Words + Music podcast series. (Previous guests have included Elvis Costello, Tom Morello, Sheryl Crow, Pete Townshend and Alice Cooper.)

Tweedy began with Valium as an antidote to his anxiety, which the singer-songwriter describes as helping him to feel like a "normal person" while on the road. "I could cope with my day," Tweedy says.

Later, he progressed to Vicodin, which "was love at first sight, or first intake, whatever you want to call it. The desire to be held in the warm embrace of an opioid."

The episode, titled "Please Tell My Brothers," also contains 10 new renditions of songs like Wilco's "Jesus Etc." and "She's a Jar," and "Please Tell My Brother" by the side project Golden Smog.

You can listen to an exclusive clip of the episode below. The entire episode is available today.

Wilco recently released their 12th album, Cruel Country, a double LP consisting of mostly live takes recorded at the band's studio. Tweedy said the album centered on "the way my personal feelings about America are often woven with all of our deep collective myths."

The band is currently scheduled to tour the U.S. in March and April — including a three-night run in their hometown of Chicago – followed by a string of performances in Europe and the U.K.