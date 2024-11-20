Jason Bonham Says He’s ‘A Little Shocked’ About Sammy Hagar Split

As he sets out on the latest tour by his Led Zeppelin Evening, Jason Bonham is "a little sad" – but not angry – about losing his spot in Sammy Hagar's band.

Answering a fan's social media question a few days ago, Bonham revealed that his 10-year tenure with the Circle and last year's Best of All Worlds tour band had come to an end. "Sammy has decided to carry on with Kenny," Bonham wrote, referring to Kenny Aronoff, who filled in during the four Best of All Worlds shows in August when Bonham rushed to England to help care for his mother, who'd suffered a stroke.

The move reunited the last Chickenfoot touring lineup of Hagar, Aronoff, guitarist Joe Satriani and bassist Michael Anthony (along with keyboardist-guitarist Rai Thistlethwayte). The group, with Aronoff, has been pictured working on new material in the studio, and Bonham says Hagar let him know he'd been replaced not long after the tour's end.

"I was trying to answer fans, really, because they were asking me, 'Why aren't you involved with the new thing they're recording?' and saying, 'Aren't you gonna do it again?' 'I was let go, so, no,'" Bonham, who recorded three albums with Hagar (2015's At Your Service, 2019's Space Between and 2022's Crazy Times), tells UCR. "Sammy rang me awhile ago. He was asking about my mom, but then he said, 'Y'know, I’m not gonna do much next year,' blah, blah blah, 'and I'm gonna go with Kenny.' I was a little shocked, I must say. I'd be lying to you if I wasn't a little sad, because we were on fire at the end of the tour. And I got a little upset. That was strange, after 10 years of being with him."

Nevertheless, Bonham has nothing but good to say about Hagar. "Listen, I love the guy to bits. I don't wish him any ill. I still speak to him. Honestly, the guy has taught me so much – about business, being positive. I'm an English guy; I can be really negative half the time. Even if the sun is shining, 'but it could rain.' He really helped me in that aspect big-time, and business sense and never taking no for an answer, always believing in yourself.

"So, yeah, I had a great 10 years. He allowed me to always do what I wanted to do. When my thing would get busy he always gave me the space. I couldn't ask for more."

Bonham is pleased to report, however, that his mother is well on the mend. "Mom is absolutely doing amazing, which is more than I could ever possibly imagine – from literally being told 'Say goodbye now' to now," he says. "She is a stubborn, hard-ass woman that suddenly went, 'I'm OK. I'm gonna be good.' It's still gonna take a lot of rehab and a lot of time to get back to what she was, but the real painful part – she beat that. So she's fighting on. She's almost back to normal, almost back to not talking to me. So she must be getting better! [Laughs.] She's gonna be around for a lot longer."

Amid all this, Bonham has just hit the road again with LZE, kicking off Tuesday night, Nov. 19, in Indianapolis, with 18 more U.S. dates through Dec. 16. "It blows my mind that something I started 14 years ago, only wanting to do it once, has just naturally become a part of my life that I've enjoyed doing on a yearly basis," the son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham says. "I never intended to do so many shows each year – but we've got about 20 in the beginning of the year and 20 at the end of the year, a winter run, and then bands started to ask me to go open for them on summer tours."

Bonham has kept his LZE set lists evolving as well; during its most recent rehearsals it's "been pulling out some songs that have never been done," or rarely performed, including "Friends," "Achilles' Last Stand," "In the Evening" and the extended "Dazed and Confused" from The Song Remains the Same.

Bonham says he's also "working to do" a full-album presentation of Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti for its 50th anniversary next year. "This is purely done as love, as a passion project," Bonham says. "I still get very kind of in awe or overwhelmed with the response we get. Every night I say to the audience, 'I will do it until I can't play any longer. If I can't play to the ability that the songs need, or the day I don't enjoy doing it, I will call it a day."

Bonham, who's also part of the all-star Black Country Communion, has some other points of pride for the year. He remains active with his son Jagr Henry, who had a rock radio hit with "Breed" this year.

"I'm so proud of him and the music he's making. Some of the music is a little heavy for some people’s tastes, but to me – I'm a drummer. I love riff-based music. We've got a really good start with it, and he's gonna come out and join [LZE] for a few shows and scare some of my fans a little because he's, like, 6-foot-4, he's ripped, completely tattooed, but the his band is great. I am just so pleased he's at this point, and it's just gonna get better."

How Jason Bonham Helped Foreigner Get Back Together

And even though he was not an inducted member, Bonham was pleased to see Foreigner – which he played in from 2004-08 – get its due last month from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Back in 2004, I did a charity event in Santa Barbra with [Foreigner founder] Mick Jones and got [current bassist] Jeff Pilson involved and we had one of the original keyboard players and I brought an old singer I'd worked with before. ... After it was over I said, 'Come on, Mick. let's get the band back together!' That was the start of it, and they're still touring 20 years later. My time there was short, but I'm really pleased I had something to do with bringing the band back together, 'cause the music of Foreigner is timeless."

He added with a laugh: "It was always weird ... 'cause my wedding song was 'Waiting For a Girl Like You.' That's when I danced with my wife. To play that on a nightly basis always felt a little weird."