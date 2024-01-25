Okay, so we already told you yesterday that they were remaking Road House, the beloved 1989 action film starring Patrick Swayze as a philosophical bouncer cleaning up the single most violent bar in the history of the world. And we knew the remake starred Jake Gyllenhaal as the bouncer, this time a former UFC fighter who starts working in a bar after his fighting career hits the skids.

What we didn’t tell you was that the cast of this film also includes real UFC fighter Conor McGregor — and that Road House includes an MMA fight between him and Jake Gyllenhaal. What?!? And people try to claim that cinema is dead.

The Road House remake, which is regrettably going straight to Amazon’s Prime Video (thus denying us all the opportunity to watch this titanic struggle in a movie theater), was directed by Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman. So it’s got a guy at the helm who knows action too. You can watch the full trailer for the new Road House below.

READ MORE: The 15 Worst Remakes in Movie History

This actually looks pretty fun. It seems to have maintained some of the unhinged vibes of the original movie, while adding a few modern twists like all of the MMA aspects of the story and Gyllenhaal’s character. I also like the casting of Billy Magnussen as the story’s new mega-bad businessman, replacing Ben Gazzara from the original film. That totally works (and Gyllenhaal looks surprisingly comfortable as a former MMA fighter too). Maybe this will be good?

Here is the Road House remake’s official synopsis:

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

Road House premieres on Prime Video on March 21.

Get our free mobile app