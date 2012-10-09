Jackson Browne was the consummate '70s Los Angeles singer-songwriter, more than any of his peers, contemporaries, musical ancestors and followers. He was sensitive, boyish-looking and wrote incredibly melodic songs about the politics of the heart. Plus, he filled his records with L.A.'s greatest studio musicians.

As the '70s wound down and Browne started to explore issues outside of his own head and heart, his albums reflected this shift, as they became increasingly more political, and less melodic, throughout the '80s. The main subject of the Top 10 Jackson Browne Songs is Jackson Browne. Nobody knew him better.