Iron Maiden Reveal New Trooper Beer for 10th Anniversary

Iron Maiden has announced a new Trooper beer to mark the brand’s 10th anniversary.

Launched in 2013 as a collaboration between singer Bruce Dickinson and the U.K. brewer Robinsons, the original Trooper has won 18 brewing awards and is now exported to 68 countries around the world. The complete range has a total of 23 awards and over 35 million pints have been sold.

Maiden revealed the anniversary edition, Trooper X Imperial Stout, is a 10% ABV drink which arrives in a presentation box. “Trooper X is packed full of roasted malt flavors which perfectly balance the complex and delicious aromas,” head brewer Martyn Weeks said in a statement. “This is the ultimate super-smooth sharing beer which, if you can resist drinking straight away, will mature in the bottle and get even better with age.”

“I’m immensely proud that Trooper has reached this milestone,” Dickinson added. “To get to 10 years is a brilliant achievement, and I’m having a great time working with Robinsons and our partners around the world coming up with some fantastic beers! Thanks to our fans, Trooper has become a permanent feature with beer lovers around the world, and it’s still growing.” He added: “We are delighted to add Trooper X to the roster and there’ll be more beers to come as our Trooper family continues to expand and provide new beers and choices to our fans everywhere.”

Bottles of the original Trooper will be adorned with an anniversary label to mark its success. Trooper X goes on sale May 9 via the Maiden website and U.K. distributor Drinks Aisle, with the possibility of other outlets also carrying the product.

The band’s next run of tour dates kicks off in Europe on May 28, with North American dates starting in September.

