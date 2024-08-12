Ian Hunter Announces Expanded Editions of Two Albums

Two of Ian Hunter's most popular solo albums will be reissued in expanded editions this fall.

1979's You're Never Alone With a Schizophrenic and 1981's Short Back N' Sides will be reissued in two-CD and -LP form on Oct. 25. Both will include an entire disc of early versions of songs from their respective albums, demos and outtakes.

The albums - Hunter's fourth and fifth solo records after he left Mott the Hoople - featured collaborations with late-era Hoople bandmate Mick Ronson, who co-produced. Both new editions have been remastered.

READ MORE: Top 10 Mott the Hoople Songs

You're Never Alone With a Schizophrenic was Hunter's highest-charting album in the U.S., reaching No. 35. It included backing by members of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and fan favorite "Cleveland Rocks." Short Back N' Sides, which made it to No. 62, was coproduced by the Clash's Mick Jones, who plays guitar and contributes backing vocals and recruited his band's drummer, Topper Headon, for some songs.

What's on Expanded Editions of Ian Hunter's '70s Solo Albums?

The expanded edition of You're Never Alone With a Schizophrenic includes early versions of album songs "When the Daylight Comes," "Ships" and "The Outsider." There's also a "Ronsonesque Version" of the single and opening track "Just Another Night."

Short Back N' Sides features a dozen extra songs, many of them not on the original album, such as "You Stepped Into My Dreams" and "Venus in the Bathtub." A song titled "China" features a vocal turn by Ronson.

You can see the track listings for the upcoming reissues below.

Hunter released Defiance Part 2: Fiction in April, a sequel to 2023's Defiance Part 1. The record included appearances by the late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins, members of the Black Crowes, Cheap Trick, Def Leppard and Pearl Jam.

Ian Hunter, 'You’re Never Alone With a Schizophrenic (2024 Expanded Edition)' Track Listing

Just Another Night

Wild East

Cleveland Rocks

Ships

When The Daylight Comes

Life After Death

Standin' In My Light

Bastard

The Outsider

When The Daylight Comes (Early Version)

Ships (Early Version)

The Outsider (Early Version)

Just Another Night (Ronsonesque Version)

Don't Let Go (Demo)

Alibi

The Other Side Of Life (Outtake)

Ian Hunter, 'Short Back n’ Sides (2024 Expanded Edition)' Track Listing

Central Park N’ West

Lisa Likes Rock N' Roll

I Need Your Love

Old Records Never Die

Noises

Rain

Gun Control

Theatre Of The Absurd

Leave Me Alone

Keep On Burnin'

Detroit (Rough Mix - Instrumental)

Na Na Na (Extended Mix)

I Need Your Love (Rough Mix)

Rain (Alternative Mix)

Listen To The Eight Track

China (Ronson Vocal)

You Stepped Into My Dreams

Venus In The Bathtub

Theatre Of The Absurd (Wessex Mix)

Detroit (Outtake 5 - Vocal)

I Believe In You

Old Records Never Die (Version 1)