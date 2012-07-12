No. 61: ‘I Am Waiting’ – Top 100 Rolling Stones Songs

God bless Wes Anderson. Throughout his career, the filmmaker has used great music -- familiar and obscure, old and new -- in his movies in ways that enhance the characters' emotions. Without him, 'I Am Waiting' might have been forgotten by all but the most fanatical Rolling Stones fans. Buried deep on 1966's 'Aftermath,' the folk-tinged 'I Am Waiting' gained new life in Anderson's 1998 breakthrough film 'Rushmore.'