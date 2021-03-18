Huey Lewis to Appear on MTV’s ‘Behind the Music’ Reboot

Huey Lewis will be among the new subjects on MTV’s Behind the Music when the show is rebooted on Paramount+. The documentary series, which originally ran from 1997-2014, is part of a deal that also includes the return of Unplugged and an unscripted Dave Grohl show exploring artists’ relationships with their parents.

No firm dates were confirmed when the deal was announced by Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS' president of music, but a statement noted that "for almost 40 years, MTV has chronicled the world of music through the eyes of the most important artists – telling the stories that only MTV can, because MTV was there. … Behind the Music is back! The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style. The original series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ at a soon-to-be-announced date.”

Along with Lewis, other artists included in the reboot are Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Ricky Martin. “We are thrilled to reinvent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises … for Paramount+,” Gilmer said. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage, based on his mom’s critically acclaimed book, and many more to come.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Lewis was involved in an upcoming romantic comedy TV series inspired by his music and career. The plot “interweaves a present-day love story with a teen rom-com set in 1986,” a statement said.

