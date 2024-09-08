‘Walk on the Wild Side’ Bassist Herbie Flowers Dies at 86

Bassist Herbie Flowers, whose long and diverse career including work with David Bowie, Elton John, Harry Nilsson, Cat Stevens and three members of the Beatles, has died of unspecified causes at the age of 86.

The BBC reports that Flowers' death was confirmed on social media by close family members. He is best known for composing and performing the twin bass lines on Lou Reed's 1972 hit "Walk on the Wild Side." He also plays the distinctive bass part on David Essex's 1973 smash "Rock On" and Nilsson's "Jump in the Fire."

In a 2005 interview, Flowers confirmed that he was only paid about 30 pounds for his memorable contribution to Reed's highest-charting single, double the usual fee at the time.

"It's never ever occurred to me that I have any right whatsoever to ask for a commission or a royalty or an involvement in the composition of the piece," Flowers explained. "It was a magical three days and it gave me all the confidence, and it reassured me that the style of a soul jazzist had never ever disappeared. ...My favorite memory was [Reed] listening to Ronnie Ross putting that baritone sax solo on the end of 'Walk on the Wild Side.' He just looked and said, 'that was divine.' And that said it all, he was divine."

Born in Isleworth, Middlesex, England in 1938, Flowers began his musical career in 1956 by playing tuba for the Royal Air Force, eventually switching to bass. In addition to his long list of session credits, he was at one point a member of Blue Mink, T. Rex and Sky. He co-wrote Clive Dunn's 1970 novelty hit "Grandad."

Flowers also performed on Bowie's Space Oddity and Diamond Dogs albums, as well as Harry Nilsson's Nilsson Schmilsson and Son of Schmilsson and albums from Paul McCartney (Give My Regards to Broad Street), Ringo Starr (Stop and Smell the Roses) and George Harrison (Somewhere in England, Gone Troppo and Brainwashed).