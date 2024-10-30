Heart Announces Special Guests for 2025 Tour

Heart has announced the opening acts for its Royal Flush Tour 2025. The band has tapped Squeeze, Cheap Trick and Lucinda Williams as special guests for most of the shows.

Last month, Heart added more concerts to their tour itinerary for next year, bringing the total number of dates for 2025 to two dozen. The concerts start with a pair of concerts at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where the band will perform solo shows.

Starting in early March, they will head out on the road with Squeeze for a series of dates; Cheap Trick will pick up near the end of the month for 10 concerts. Lucinda Williams will then join the band for a couple of shows in April. Squeeze and Cheap Trick had previously opened for Heart on European dates of the Royal Flush tour before shows were canceled due to singer Ann Wilson's medical issues.

North American tour dates were originally scheduled for July, but then Heart postponed nearly 20 dates for Wilson's "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."

"I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," Wilson announced later in the summer. "The operation was successful and I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

Wilson recently said she completed chemotherapy and is ready to hit the road again.

Where Is Heart Playing in 2025?

Heart's Royal Flush Tour 2025 launches in February and currently runs through April 16. Dates with Squeeze include stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Vancouver; Cheap Trick shows include concerts in Milwaukee, Knoxville and Buffalo.

The final date is a stop at New York's Radio City Music Hall with Williams opening. You can see the full list of dates and the opening acts below.

"Each of these acts can totally bring it all on their own," Wilson said in a press release announcing the special guests. "It's an honor for us to be hitting the road with them next year. I'm especially thrilled to be doing a few gigs with my dear friend Lucinda. We've wanted to tour together for years."

"This tour promises to be super fun," guitarist Nancy Wilson added. "We are super stoked to get back out there and bring the big 100% live rawk!"

You can find more information on the tour at Heart's website.

Heart Royal Flush Tour 2025

February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - An Evening With

March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - An Evening With

With SqueezeE

March 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

March 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

March 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

With Cheap Trick

March 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

April 5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

April 10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum - with LUCINDA WILLIAMS

April 12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - An Evening With

April 13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena - Special Guest TBA

April 16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall - with LUCINDA WILLIAMS