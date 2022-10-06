Watch Guns N’ Roses’ New Live 1991 Video for ‘You Could Be Mine’

Guns N’ Roses have released a new music video for “You Could Be Mine,” recorded live during the band’s May 16, 1991, performance at the Ritz Theatre in New York. You can watch it below.

The video is loaded with quick cuts from throughout the concert, as evidenced by the band's several outfit changes (particularly Axl Rose, who variously sports a cowboy hat and fishnet shirt and American flag tights). Slash introduces the song during then-new drummer Matt Sorum's opening fill. The video also contains several clips of co-founding Guns guitarist Izzy Stradlin, who quit the band in November 1991 amid the massive Use Your Illusion Tour.

Notably, the video ends before Rose reveals that he broke his foot jumping off a speaker. "Have you ever heard the expression 'break a leg'?" he asked the crowd after the song. "Well, I think I just did."

“You Could Be Mine” was originally released in June 1991 as the first single from the Use Your Illusion albums. The song was used in the blockbuster action film Terminator 2: Judgment Day. As the legend goes, star Arnold Schwarzenegger was so determined to have GNR's involvement in the film, he invited the band to dinner and negotiated a deal for the song.

The new video arrives in advance of Guns N’ Roses’ mammoth Use Your Illusion I & II box set, due Nov. 11. The collection features a total of 97 tracks, 63 of which are previously unreleased. The complete audio from the 1991 performance at the Ritz will be included as part of the set. A second classic live performance, recorded in Las Vegas at Thomas & Mack Center on Jan. 25, 1992, will also be included. Those opting for one of the “super deluxe” versions of the box set will also receive a Blu-ray video of the complete Live In New York concert film.

The collection will also notably feature a new version of the classic hit "November Rain," with a 50-piece orchestra replacing the sampled sounds used on the original.