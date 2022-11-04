Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”

Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.

“The new 2022 version [of 'November Rain'] is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time,” Wilson previously revealed.

The changes are obvious from the new version's first notes. Lush sounds of piano and sweeping strings start the song, delivering a grand sound more reminiscent of a Hollywood films score than a traditional rock track. Those strings remain heavily present throughout the tune, adding a layer to the classic ballad that wasn't as forceful in the original piece. Though the song's arrangement appears the same, these new, organic elements burst with life when compared to the original synthesizer parts.

Listen to the updated version of "November Rain" below.

Originally released on 1991’s Use Your Illusion I, “November Rain” became one of GNR’s most celebrated hits. Arguably the only thing more epic than the song itself was its music video. The sprawling clip became one of the most popular – and expensive – in MTV's history. It has since surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube.

The new Use Your Illusion box set, featuring the 2022 version of "November Rain," will arrive on Nov. 11.