Goose will take flight again in 2027 with their spring tour, which is set to launch in April.

Though the popular jam band will also be part of Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds' annual getaway at Moon Palace happening January 20-23 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the new tour dates represent their first official headline concerts for the new year.

They'll kick things off with two nights in Alpharetta, Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on April 9 and April 10 and will play a total of seven concerts throughout the month, wrapping up April 18 in Clearwater, Florida at the BayCare Sound.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (Oct. 30) at 10 AM EST. Fans can sign up now through the end of Tuesday (Oct. 27) for access to a presale which will begin Wednesday morning (Oct. 28) at 10 AM EST. More information is available at the group's official website.

You can see all of the current tour dates below.

Goose Has Had a Busy 2026

The band has been working steadily throughout the year and they've still got some miles left when it comes to upcoming road work. They'll be back on stage for the start of their fall tour on Nov. 3 at the Midland Theatre in Kansas City for the first of two nights.

They will also be in Milwaukee for three nights, plus further two-night stints in Uncasville, Connecticut, Nashville, Tennessee and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Goose is set to wrap up the year in Atlantic City at the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for their annual Goosemas, a unique two-night celebration of the season.

READ MORE: What Makes Goose a Standout in the Jam Band Scene Today?

Summer highlights included two nights at Madison Square Garden, plus a memorable moment that found them crashing a college house party (which was shut down by law enforcement seven songs into their surprise set) in Colorado prior to five straight sold out concerts in the area.

The group also returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a performance celebrating the ongoing success of their latest album, Big Modern.

Goose, Spring 2027 Tour Dates

JANUARY 2027

20-23 – Riviera Maya, MX – Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds: 10 Years on the Beach †

APRIL 2027

9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *

15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

16 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

17 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

18 - Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound *

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

* NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES

Goose, Fall 2026 Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

3 – Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

4 – Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

6 – Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

8 – Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10 – Nashville, TN — The Truth

11 – Nashville, TN — The Truth

13 – Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

14 – Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

15 – Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena

18 – Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena

19 – Pittsburgh. PA — Citizens Live at The Wylie

20 – Pittsburgh. PA — Citizens Live at The Wylie (SOLD OUT)

21 – Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

DECEMBER

11 – Atlantic City, NJ – GOOSEMAS 2026 @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

12 – Atlantic City, NJ – GOOSEMAS 2026 @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall