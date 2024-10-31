20 Hauntingly Cool Classic Rock Ghost Songs

Many of classic rock's greatest artists have found a way to mix ghosts into their work.

In some cases -- like songs from Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden -- the results have been demonic, but in many others they have been far from spooky. Bruce Springsteen invoked the ghost of a literary character for one of his most poignant social justice tunes, while the White Stripes conjured up a specter to create a bouncy little ditty about love.

Stevie Nicks used ghosts as a metaphor for living in the past, while Depeche Mode embraced apparitions as they pondered mortality.

Whether scary or symbolic, jarring or joyful, thrilling or thought provoking, all of the ghost songs below have one thing in common -- they remained hauntingly memorable long after the music ended.

Rolling Stones, “Living in a Ghost Town”

Was Mick Jagger seeing into the future or was it simply a coincidence? When the Rolling Stones began recording what would eventually become “Living in a Ghost Town” in 2019, their frontman penned dark lyrics “about being left in a semi-alive state after a plague.” A year later, the topic felt prescient, as the world largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Stones’ made a few slight changes to “Living in a Ghost Town,” then released the tune in April 2020. It marked their first original song in eight years.

Ozzy Osbourne, “Ghost Behind My Eyes”

It’s no surprise to see the Prince of Darkness invoking spirits from the great beyond. In this track from 1995’s Ozzmosis, Ozzy describes a demon living in his head, who haunts his dreams and “dances on my heart with fire in my soul.”

The Doors, “Ghost Song”

In 1978, seven years after Jim Morrison’s death, the Doors released An American Prayer. The album featured the later frontman’s spoken word poetry, set to new music recorded by the surviving members. One of the most haunting tunes was “Ghost Town,” its lyrics reportedly inspired by a tragic car accident Morrison witnessed as a child.

Depeche Mode, “Ghosts Again”

Mortality was an overarching theme to Depeche Mode’s 2023 album Memento Mori, a topic which took on greater weight following the death of the band’s co-founder and keyboardist, Andy Fletcher. According to frontman Dave Gahan, lead single “Ghosts Again” struck the “perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” as Depeche Mode confronted death's inevitability.

Bruce Springsteen, “The Ghost of Tom Joad”

The Boss famously invoked the name of Tom Joad, a character from The Grapes of Wrath, for this 1995 track. “The Ghost of Tom Joad” is pure Springsteen, with finely woven lyrical storytelling combined with a socially conscious message. While the original is a pensive acoustic track, Springsteen rerecorded the tune in 2013 with Tom Morello. The electrified version was officially released a year later on Springsteen’s High Hopes LP.

Stevie Nicks, “Ghosts”

Stevie Nicks’ 1989 album The Other Side of the Mirror featured the song “Ghosts,” which took an trancendental view on living for the moment. “‘Ghosts’ is about…a lot of people tell me that I live too much in the past,” Nicks explained in ‘89. “I don’t want even to use the word holy, but there is certainly a spiritual thing about it, you know, and you turn to your guardian angel, and you realize that the ghost of the past and the present and the future all are a part of you and that you have to dig the past and the future and what you’re living day to day and you have to stop for a second and check out how cool today is and how cool yesterday was and also hopefully how cool tomorrow’s gonna be. And that’s really what ‘Ghosts’ is about”

Radiohead, "Give Up the Ghost"

Radiohead’s music has always had a haunting, otherworldly element to it. “Give Up the Ghost” is a perfect example, with an eerie vibe that is equal parts foreboding and beautiful. One of the highlights from 2011’s The King of Limbs, the track features Thom Yorke singing on top of his own vocal harmonies, including the repeated line “Don’t hurt me.”

The Police, "Spirits in the Material World"

Ok, we’re cheating a little here since “ghost” isn’t in the song title. But considering “spirits” is a synonym, and that it came from an album titled Ghost in the Machine, we’re going to go ahead and allow this 1981 Police hit to make the cut. Inspired by the work of philosopher Arthur Koestler, Sting’s lyrics reflected society’s – and, more specifically, politicians’ – inability to see the larger cosmic picture.

Jethro Tull, "Old Ghosts"

Ian Anderson pulled out every ominous lyric he could conjure for Jethro Tull’s 1979 tune “Old Ghosts.” Growls, howls and killers all highlight the early verses, while Anderson later describes the titular apparitions: “Misty colors unfold a backcloth cold / Fine tapestry of silk / I draw around me like a cloak / And soundless glide a-drifting.”

Iron Maiden, "Ghost of the Navigator"

In this epic tune from Iron Maiden’s 2000 album Brave New World, frontman Bruce Dickinson harnesses an array of maritime imagery. His lyrics speak of treacherous seas and crashing waves, as he embarks on his “final journey.” Dickinson isn’t the only one making this voyage – a metaphor for life and death – as he witnesses other lost souls cast upon the waves: “I see the ghosts of navigators but they are lost / As they sail into the sunset they'll count the cost / As their skeletons accusing emerge from the sea / The sirens of the rocks, they beckon me.”

White Stripes, "Little Ghost"

There's no doom and gloom to this country tinged ditty from 2005, instead Jack White tells the story of falling in love with a charming specter that only he can see. The catchy track, found on the White Stripes' album Get Behind Me Satan, featured the buoyant chorus: “Little ghost, little ghost / One I'm scared of the most / Can you scare me up a little bit of love? / I'm the only one that sees you / And I can't do much to please you / And it's not yet time to meet the Lord above.”

King Diamond, "The Family Ghost"

In 1989, Danish heavy metal group King Diamond released Abigail, a concept album centered around a young couple who moves into a haunted mansion. Early on, they come in contact with Count de La'Fey, a dead relative who is referred to as “The Family Ghost.” As you’d expect, the song of the same name is filled with titanic riffage, accompanied by howling, manic vocals.

The Specials, "Ghost Town"

The early ‘80s U.K. recession inspired English ska band the Specials to record their biggest hit. “Ghost Town” touched on the real life issues facing Britain at the time, including unemployment, violence and deindustrialisation. “The overall sense I wanted to convey was impending doom,” Specials founder Jerry Dammers later explained. “It's hard to explain how powerful it sounded. We had almost been written off and then ‘Ghost Town’ came out of the blue.”

Johnny Cash, "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

The classic folk tune “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” tells the story of a cowboy haunted by a thunderous herd of demonic cattle. He watches in terror as they stampede through the clouds, chased by a group of damned cowboys. The vision serves as a warning to the earthbound rancher, who is cautioned to “Change your ways today / Or with us you will ride / Trying to catch the devil's herd / Across these endless skies.” While “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” has been recorded by a long list of famous artists, Johnny Cash released what was arguably the definitive version in 1979.

Rush, "Ghost of a Chance"

This track, released on Rush’s 1991 LP Roll the Bones, isn’t about an apparition from beyond the grave. Instead, it focuses on something far more tangible – or scary, depending on your point of view – love. Though Neil Peart’s lyrics dispel notions of fate and destiny, the drummer remains open to romance: “I don’t believe in the stars or the planets / Or angels watching from above / But i believe there’s a ghost of a chance / We can find someone to love.”

Psychedelic Furs, "The Ghost in You"

English new wave group the Psychedelic Furs scored one of their biggest U.S. hits in 1984 with “The Ghost in You.” Here the titular specter is a former lover who has moved on, yet their impact on the narrator refuses to fade.

Suicide, "Ghost Rider"

Legendary punk rock group Suicide gleaned inspiration from the Marvel character Ghost Rider for their 1977 song of the same name. In the comics, Ghost Rider was a stunt motorcyclist who sold his soul to the devil to save his foster father. Suicide stay true to these origins in their song, noting their "Ghost Rider" is a "motorcycle hero" who is "screaming the truth."

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "American Ghost Dance"

Red Hot Chili Peppers hadn’t yet perfected their distinctive formula when they released their sophomore album, 1985’s Freaky Styley. Still, you could hear the band’s ambition, and funk legend George Clinton even came on board to produce the LP. One of the standout tracks was “American Ghost Dance,” in which Red Hot Chili Peppers invoked the western classic “Home on the Range” to deliver a dramatic criticism on the treatment of Native Americans.

Mazzy Star, "Ghost Highway"

Alt-rock pioneers Mazzy Star are largely remembered for "Fade Into You," the 1994 single that proved to be their biggest commercial hit. Still, the group had more to their arsenal, mixing ambient dream pop with elements of psychedelic rock. "Ghost Highway" was one of the standout tracks from their 1990 debut album, She Hangs Brightly. The tune find singer Hope Sandoval delivering engrossingly haunting vocals, declaring, "You're a ghost on the highway / And I'll love you forever."