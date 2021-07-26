Generation Radio (ft. Members of Chicago, Journey, Rascal Flatts) Debut Out Now

Generation Radio is a new group centered around the talents of Jay Demarcus (Rascal Flatts) & Jason Scheff (Chicago). Drummer/vocalist Deen Castronovo (Journey, Revolution Saints) & famed Nashville session guitarists Chris Rodriguez & Tom Yankton round out the lineup.

"This music is the best of all of us. Everyone in this band sings and contributes in a huge way," says Demarcus. "When you listen to this record you will hear a beautiful blend of Rascal Flatts meets Journey meets Chicago," adds Scheff.

Check out the video for "Why Are You Calling Me Now?" to get a taste of Generation Radio's self-titled debut, which is available now.