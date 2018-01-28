Gary Clark Jr. Honors Chuck Berry and Fats Domino at the Grammys

Gary Clark Jr. led a tribute to the late rockers Chuck Berry and Fats Domino during tonight's Grammy Awards ceremony. He was part of a trio that also included Jon Batiste, bandleader for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

They took turns performing key early rock songs from 1955. Batiste added vocals for a quick take on Domino's "Ain't That a Shame" (Batiste and Domino were both Louisiana natives), before Clark led a fleet update of "Maybellene" with a scorching solo.

The Grammys often provide an opportunity to remember departed legends. The late David Bowie was the biggest winner last year, as his final album Blackstar claimed five trophies. Leonard Cohen was a posthumous winner this time out, earning a best rock performance trophy for "You Want it Darker." Cohen was also nominated for best American roots performance tonight for "Steer Your Way," while Chris Cornell's "The Promise" was nominated in the best rock performance category.

Berry and Domino, both of whom died in 2017, were to receive Lifetime Achievement awards. Clark previously won a best traditional R&B performance award for "Please Come Home" in 2014.