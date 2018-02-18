Funko Pop! Classic Rock and Movies Figures: A Complete Guide

Since 1998, Funko has been been immortalizing pop culture icons in its own style with its Pop! line of collectible figurines. We're looking at the times they've created officially licensed versions of rockers and characters from classic movies with their Pop! Rocks series in the gallery below.

Over the years, the rock stars they've represented are known as much for their distinctive images as their music. This includes the members of Guns N' Roses (Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan only), the Beatles (in their animated Yellow Submarine guises, with a submarine and the Chief Blue Meanie also available), Kiss and Motley Crue (in their Shout at the Devil costumes). Elton John, Alice Cooper and Elvis Presley ('50s and '70s eras) even have two figures to allow fans to choose between which look they prefer (or both).

Jimi Hendrix, Ozzy Osbourne and "Weird Al" Yankovic are other solo artists with figures, while Lemmy, Kurt Cobain, Joey Ramone and Jerry Garcia are the only members of their famous groups to have been recognized.

Funko has also veered into other genres, adding figures for Blink-182, the Misfits' Fiend character, My Chemical Romance and J-Pop stars Babymetal. You can see them all below.

In 2016, we posted a wish list of six musicians that we've wanted to see represented. Since then, Funko has created figurines of five of them, including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Queen's Freddie Mercury. The only one still remaining? Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

UCR's branching out into movies and culture means that we're also including Funko Pop! versions of movie characters, including those from Wayne's World, National Lampoon's Animal House, Stripes, Smokey and the Bandit and Back to the Future.