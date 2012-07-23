Freddie Mercury Photo Book ‘The Great Pretender: A Life In Pictures’ Coming In September

Late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is as popular as ever, and the vocalist is getting yet another salute this year. Along with the upcoming documentary release, 'The Great Pretender,' which chronicles his life and times, there's also a new book in the works titled 'The Great Pretender: A Life in Pictures.'

According to the band's website, the hardcover will be released via Goodman Books on Sept. 3, and it gives fans even a closer look at the singer's life both on and off the stage. The page-turner includes snapshots from his life as a child growing up in Zanibar, photos from his time fronting Queen and as a solo artist, and in his element as one of the 20th century's cultural icons.

Also included in the book is an hour-long CD recorded in the '80s where Freddie gave an in-depth interview with 'Off the Record' radio host Mary Turner about his life, his background and what it was like being in one of the world's biggest bands.

As for other Freddie Mercury releases, 'The Great Pretender' documentary arrives on DVD and Blu-Ray Sept. 25. There will also be a 'Barcelona: Special Edition" album included with the documentary that features the disc re-recorded with a full 80-piece orchestra backing. Plus there's a Queen 'Greatest Video Hits' box set hitting the streets Aug. 28.