Freddie Mercury’s Life Turned Into a Graphic Novel

The colorful life and career of legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury has been turned into a new graphic novel.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs marks the first time the iconic frontman’s story has been captured in comic book form. In a press release announcing the project, publisher Z2 comics promised the graphic novel “will be a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar and India, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star, known and loved by millions around the globe."

Born Farrokh Bulsara, the future Freddie Mercury had an international early life. He spent much of his childhood in India, where he attended school and first showed an interest in music. In 1964, he and his family fled to England to escape the revolution against the Sultan of Zanzibar. These early years - as well as his pre-fame days in the U.K. and accent to rock stardom with Queen - are all covered within Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs.

Inspired by the 2019 book Freddie Mercury: A Life, In His Own Words, the new graphic novel will deliver Mercury’s stories from his own perspective, “with each chapter giving a glimpse into the many facets of his life.”

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs will be released in both softcover and hardcover forms. A deluxe edition comes with the hardcover version of the book, as well as bonus material such as art prints and an exclusive vinyl LP. All editions are available for pre-order now, with official release expected in November.

