Fleetwood Mac Announces Live ‘Mirage Tour ’82’ Album

Fleetwood Mac will release a live album from their 1982 tour to support the album Mirage later this year.

Mirage Tour '82 features 22 songs collected from a pair of sold-out shows at the Los Angeles Forum from that year. As Rhino notes in a press release announcing the set, "In September 1982, Fleetwood Mac embarked on a 31-city U.S. tour in support of Mirage, the band’s fourth consecutive multiplatinum album and third No. 1 in America.

"Both shows at the Forum were recorded, and Mirage Tour ‘82 combines songs from both into a single concert experience." You can hear a previously unreleased live version of "Don’t Stop" from the set below.

The set will be available on Sept. 20 in 3LP, 2CD and digital configurations.

The arrival of the set is some good news for fans who were recently told by Stevie Nicks that "there's no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together" following Christine McVie's death in 2022.

Her last performance with the group was in 2019 when Fleetwood Mac wrapped a tour without Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired in 2018. The band instead toured with Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers member Mike Campbell.

What's on Fleetwood Mac's 'Mirage Tour '82' Album?

Among the nearly two dozen tracks on Mirage Tour '82 are six previously unreleased recordings from the Oct. 21 concert, including "Landslide," "Don’t Stop" and "Never Going Back Again."

Other songs recorded on Oct. 22 have appeared on other releases over the years, including Live Super Deluxe Edition, Mirage Super Deluxe Edition and the 1983 concert video Mirage Live.

You can see the track listing below.

The album precedes the release of a new album by Mick Fleetwood. Blues Experience, featuring mostly blues covers with ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro, will be out on Oct. 18.

Fleetwood Mac, 'Mirage Tour '82' Track Listing

Disc One

“Second Hand News”

“The Chain”

“Don’t Stop” *

“Dreams” *

“Oh Well” *

“Rhiannon”

“Brown Eyes”

“Eyes Of The World”

“Gypsy”

“Love In Store”

“Not That Funny”

Disc Two

“Never Going Back Again” *

“Landslide” *

“Tusk”

“Sara” *

“Hold Me”

“You Make Loving Fun”

“I’m So Afraid”

“Go Your Own Way”

“Blue Letter”

“Sisters Of The Moon”

“Songbird”