The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ House Is for Sale for $740,000

The famous house from Fast Times at Ridgemont High is on sale for $740,000.

“How often do you have a truly rare opportunity to live in a home where a famous movie was filmed?” asks the property’s official listing, noting that “many of the scenes were filmed at this location.”

The house, located in the West Hills neighborhood of Southern California, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which boasts a jacuzzi tub. The living and dining room areas feature hardwood floors, while the kitchen includes ample counter space for preparing meals.

Still, film buffs will undoubtedly care most about the backyard area. The home's sparkling pool was the site of one of the ‘80s' most memorable cinematic moments.

In Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Brad, played by Judge Reinhold, fantasizes about Linda (Phoebe Cates) as she swims in the pool while wearing a red bikini. The classic scene, soundtracked by the Cars “Moving in Stereo,” became one of the film's iconic moments, recreated by everyone from Stranger Things to Family Guy.

Watch the Famous Pool Scene From 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

Even though the yard is not exactly the same as it appeared in the 1982 movie, it still looks remarkably similar. Lush grass areas surround the pool, while a private patio and two decks highlight the yard.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so please do not wait and miss out on owning a famous film location house,” the listing proclaims in closing.

You can see photos of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High house below.