Elton John and Stevie Wonder Team for New Song ‘Finish Line’

Elton John and Stevie Wonder released a new collaborative track, “Finish Line,” previewing John’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions.

The two singers trade verses on the gospel-flavored cut, singing about redemption over a laid-back R&B groove. “You are still a beauty to hold / You’ve been my muse, every story that I’ve told,” John observes. “Oh, take me back some years to when we were young, without a fear / All along, you have been the song that I wanna hear.”

After taking the lead on the second verse, Wonder — who also adds piano — plays a signature harmonica solo. And the tune ends with the two vocalists singing together over a full gospel choir: “I’ve been down the darkest alleys, been to the bottom where the angels cry,” they belt. “Thought it had all for nothing, until I saw you at the finish line.”

You can hear the song below.

John enthused about “Finish Line” in a statement, saying he “couldn’t be more proud” and calling it “one of the best records [he’s] ever made.”

“Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him — he sounds like a 17-year-old again,” he said. “He’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after [50] years of friendship, we finally get to do a full-blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line,’ you think, this is a true genius here.”

Wonder called it a “joy and honor” to collaborate with John, calling the singer-songwriter “one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship and love who I’ve met on this life journey.”

“True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes,” he added. “Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing “finish line,” will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience. … I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life-song! Long live Sir Elton John!”

The duo have worked together before: Wonder performed harmonica on John’s 1983 hit “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” and they both appeared on the 1985 charity single “That’s What Friends Are For” (alongside Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight).

“Finish Line” is the third track John has released from The Lockdown Sessions, following “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix”) with Dua Lipa and “After All” with Charlie Puth. The 16-track album, out Oct. 22, also features appearances from Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz and Miley Cyrus, among others.

