Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ Lyrics Butchered in New Volkswagen Passat Commercial

The words to Elton John's 1972 spacebound ballad 'Rocket Man,' from the album 'Honky Chateau,' are hopelessly mangled by a variety of would-be singers in the new Volkswagen Passat commercial.

As the final line of the chorus -- "Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone" - plays, supermarket clerks, exercise enthusiasts, waitresses and of course, a man in the shower all take their turns messing up the lyrics.

Their creative if misguided interpretations include "burning out this useless telephone," "my hair is gone" (not true anymore for Elton, thanks to modern follicle science), and "burning up the room with cheap cologne."

It's not until a couple gets behind the wheel of the Volkswagen Passat that someone gets the words right.

The commercial would have you believe that's because the car, with its super-fancy "crystal clear Fender premium audio," among other impressive features, lets you hear the music you love that much better.

That may be true, but what we really want to know is where to get the spiffy rose and star covered cowboy suit that John's rocking on the cover of the single. If you're headed to Las Vegas anytime soon, you can ask him yourself, as he's restarted his residency at Ceasers Palace with a show he's calling 'The Million Dollar Piano.'