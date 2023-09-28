Elton John to Perform at Livestreamed Rock Hall Induction

Elton John will perform at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place on Nov. 3.

This year's ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will be livestreamed on Disney+. (This will be followed by an edited broadcast on ABC on Jan. 1.) Several of this year's inductees will perform live: Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson.

"This historic livestream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock 'n' roll," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release. "Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music's highest honor, celebrating the artists who've defined generations and changed music forever."

Other guests include Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition. More are expected to be announced soon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2023

In addition to the aforementioned inductees, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and Spinners will also be inducted in the performer category. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be included for musical influence, and Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin for musical excellence. Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year's ceremony marks the first induction since the recent removal of the Rock Hall's co-founder Jann Wenner from the foundation's board of directors. Wenner was voted off the board following an interview he gave to The New York Times about his new book, The Masters. Wenner was asked about the lack of female and Black artists in his book; he replied that women were not "articulate enough" and artists of color "just didn’t articulate at that level."