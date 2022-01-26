Alex and Wolfgang Van Halen Pay Tribute to Eddie on His Birthday

Late guitar wizard Eddie Van Halen received an outpouring of love and praise on social media from his family, friends, former bandmates and even his dog to mark what would have been his 67th birthday. You can see the tributes below.

Van Halen’s brother, drummer Alex Van Halen — who does not have social media accounts — shared a brief statement on Twitter via Van Halen News Desk. “Hey Ed, Happy Birthday!” he said. “May your light never dim. Love you, miss you and btw ... Wolf is killin' it.”

Wolfgang Van Halen also celebrated his father on Twitter, sharing a photo of them from 1995. “Happy Birthday, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could ever know,” he wrote.

Former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony also wished Van Halen a happy birthday on Hagar’s official Facebook page. The Red Rocker wrote: “Happy birthday, my dear friend, I sure do miss you. Thank God we still and always will have the music to celebrate. On this day, 24 hours of VH in order." Anthony, meanwhile, wrote: “Happy Birthday, Ed. I miss ya, brother! You were such a huge part of my life, I will always celebrate and wave the VH flag high!!”

Even Kody Van Halen, the family's Pomeranian, wished his dad a happy birthday on Facebook, sharing a photo of the two snuggling with the caption, "Happy Birthday Daddy. We love you and miss you so much."

Journey's Neal Schon chimed in as well, tweeting a picture of the two onstage together and writing, "Happy Birthday, buddy."

Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. His two-handed tapping technique revolutionized rock guitar in the late '70s and throughout the '80s, and it helped establish Van Halen as one of the best-selling and most influential rock bands of all time.