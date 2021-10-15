Watch Donnie Vie Become Batman in ‘Party Time': Premiere

Former Enuff Z’Nuff singer Donnie Vie dresses up as Batman in his new video, "Party Time." You can watch the exclusive premiere of the clip below.

“Look at me, I look ridiculous,” he tells UCR. “I didn’t get in shape for it or anything. It reminds me of Howard Stern as Fartman. I didn’t take it seriously. I had a lot of fun with it, and I think people will get a kick out of it.”

The Batman-themed video was the vision of director Todd Causley, who works with the Chicago-based Klairmont Kollections. The company's holdings include more than $500 million worth of classic automobiles - including the original Batmobile.

No doubt Vie was stoked to get behind the wheel. “I got to drive the fuckin’ Batmobile," he says. "It’s a badass car. That fucker is fast. It’s got a big motor. You just feel the power. It’s very small inside. I had trouble getting in and out of it.”

But it took a while for the actual party time to arrive. “I’ve been trying to write a party anthem, like [by Kiss'] “Rock and Roll All Nite,” something like that, for a million years,” he says. “Chip [Z’Nuff] and I were trying to write one [back in the day]. It’s easy to come up with something cheesy, but it still has to have the integrity of what I do and sound like me with the same ideology and everything.”

As the verses flowed, he heard “a little bit of R&B and soul” creeping into the arrangement and moved quickly. “We went in and pounded it out," he says. Z’Nuff added bass to the song and also appears in the video.

“Party Time” is one of the new songs included on The Donnie Vie Collection, a USB-based box set that rounds up five solo LPs plus a sixth album of previously unreleased material and rarities. There's also video content and a bunch of extras. “I hope you enjoy it, because I’m already into the next one," he says.

"It’s almost hard for me to even really get into working this record, because all I care about now is this new stuff that I’m recording. I can’t wait for people to hear that. Unfortunately, I just come up with too many good songs. There’s nothing I can do about it!”

