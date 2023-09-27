Don Dokken Addresses Voice Complaints: ‘Don’t Come to the Show’

Don Dokken said fans who complain about his recent onstage vocal abilities should just stay home.

"I've had people say, 'Don needs to give it up. He can't hit the high notes,'" the Dokken singer explained to Laughingmonkeymusic. "I'm, like, 'Dude, I've done, like, 3,000 concerts. It's like a motor car. It's getting worn out. ... I'm husky today just from talking to everybody. And that's just the way it is. And you get older. I'm 70."

During the interview, Dokken pointed out the faulty logic of some online fans who have been his harshest critics: "A guy called Acorn, who didn't even use his real name, made a comment where he goes, 'I went to five Dokken shows this summer and Don sucked.' And I went, 'Then why'd you come to five shows?'"

Complaints Won't Stop Dokken From Touring

While asserting that he plans to keep touring "until it's not fun anymore," Dokken had advice for anybody who can't deal with the changes in his voice. "If I can't sing the way they remember me, then just don't come to the show," he declared. "I've got no problem with that."

You can watch the interview below.

Dokken is set to release their 12th album, Heaven Comes Down, on Oct. 27. It's their first studio LP since 2012's Broken Bones. The band's current lineup includes guitarist Jon Levin, bassist Chris McCarvill and drummer BJ Zampa.

You can hear the album's lead single, "Fugitive," below.