David Gilmour Plays Pink Floyd Rarities at First Show in 8 Years

David Gilmour performed an array of classic Pink Floyd material during a Sept. 20 performance in Brighton, England, including three songs he hadn’t played live in nearly two decades.

Gilmour hasn't toured in eight years, and though he's played a handful of private performances and guest appearances since then, his previous full concert took place on Sept. 30, 2016.

The Brighton Centre performance was a warm up show for Gilmour’s upcoming tour. The trek will be in support of Luck and Strange, the rocker’s recently released solo album. It’s his first new LP in nine years, and several of the songs – including “Black Cat,” “The Piper’s Call” and the album’s title track – received their live debut during the Brighton show.

The rest of the set was largely made up of Pink Floyd material, including such iconic tracks as “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb.” Gilmour also delivered several rarities, including “Breathe (In the Air),” a track from The Dark Side of the Moon, for the first time since 2006. Meanwhile, two tunes from Pink Floyd’s 1994 album The Division Bell were also revived, as Gilmour played “Marooned” and “A Great Day for Freedom” for the first time since 2004 and 2006, respectively.

Videos from the performance and a complete set list can be found below.

When Is David Gilmour Touring?

Gilmour's 2024 tour officially starts on Sept. 27 in Rome. The famed guitarist will play a total of six shows in the Italian capital before heading to London for another run of dates. From there, Gilmour will come Stateside, with four concerts in Los Angeles at the end of October, followed by five in New York in November.

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Breathe (In the Air)'

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'The Piper's Call'

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Comfortably Numb'

David Gilmour, Brighton Centre, Sept. 20, 2024 Set List

1. "5 A.M."

2. "Black Cat" (Live debut)

3. "Luck and Strange" (Live debut)

4. "Breathe (In the Air)"

5. "Time"

6. "Breathe (Reprise)"

7. "Fat Old Sun"

8. "Marooned"

9. "Wish You Were Here"

10. "Vita Brevis" (Live debut)

11. "Between Two Points" (Live debut)

12. "High Hopes"

13. "Sorrow"

14. "The Piper's Call" (Live debut)

15. "A Great Day for Freedom"

16. "In Any Tongue"

17. "The Great Gig in the Sky"

18. "A Boat Lies Waiting"

19. "Coming Back to Life"

20. "Dark and Velvet Nights" (Live debut)

21. "Scattered" (Live debut)

22. "Comfortably Numb"