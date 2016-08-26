David Crosby Announces Fall U.S. Tour, Shares New Song

David Crosby will mount a fall U.S. tour in support of his forthcoming acoustic album Lighthouse. You can also check out "The City," a new song from the album, which is due Oct. 21.

Crosby will be collaborating on stage with Michael League of the neo-jazz group Snarky Puppy, who produced this follow up to 2014's Croz. Also featured on the tour are Becca Stevens and Michelle Willis; they appeared on Crosby's new nine-track album as well. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is attached below.

The first collaboration between Crosby and Snarky Puppy dates to work on a new benefit project called Family Dinner Vol. 2, and the song "Somebody Home." Crosby says he and League immediately hit it off. "I got to know Michael quite a bit better," Crosby tells NPR, "and asked him to come to my house and write, and we wrote three of the best songs I can remember ever writing in three days, so I knew what kind of potential we had."

Crosby says he plans to present songs from Lighthouse, as well as reworked material from throughout a career that has included celebrated stops with the Byrds and with Crosby Stills and Nash.

David Crosby's 2016 U.S. Tour Dates

11/18 – Atlanta, Ga., Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/19 – Danville, Ky., Centre College Norton Center for the Arts

11/21 – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/22 – Stuart, Fla., Lyric Theatre

11/26 – Melbourne, Fla., King Center for the Performing Arts

11/27 – Clearwater, Fla., Capitol Theater

11/29 – Charlotte, N.C., McGlohan Theatre at Spirit Square

12/1 – Morgantown, W.V., West Virginia University

12/2 – Greensboro, N.C., Carolina Theatre

12/4 – Roanoke, Va., Jefferson Center

12/5 – Nashville, Tenn., Schermerhorn Symphony Center

12/7 – Wilmington, N.C., Cape Fear Community College

12/9 – Glenside, Pa., Keswick Theatre

12/10 – Ridgefield, Conn., Ridgefield Playhouse

12/12 – Boston, Mass., Wilbur Theatre

12/13 – Tarrytown, N.Y., Music Hall Theatre

12/15 – New York, N.Y., The Town Hall

12/16 – Ithaca, N.Y., State Theatre