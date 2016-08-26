David Crosby Announces Fall U.S. Tour, Shares New Song
David Crosby will mount a fall U.S. tour in support of his forthcoming acoustic album Lighthouse. You can also check out "The City," a new song from the album, which is due Oct. 21.
Crosby will be collaborating on stage with Michael League of the neo-jazz group Snarky Puppy, who produced this follow up to 2014's Croz. Also featured on the tour are Becca Stevens and Michelle Willis; they appeared on Crosby's new nine-track album as well. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is attached below.
The first collaboration between Crosby and Snarky Puppy dates to work on a new benefit project called Family Dinner Vol. 2, and the song "Somebody Home." Crosby says he and League immediately hit it off. "I got to know Michael quite a bit better," Crosby tells NPR, "and asked him to come to my house and write, and we wrote three of the best songs I can remember ever writing in three days, so I knew what kind of potential we had."
Crosby says he plans to present songs from Lighthouse, as well as reworked material from throughout a career that has included celebrated stops with the Byrds and with Crosby Stills and Nash.
David Crosby's 2016 U.S. Tour Dates
11/18 – Atlanta, Ga., Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/19 – Danville, Ky., Centre College Norton Center for the Arts
11/21 – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/22 – Stuart, Fla., Lyric Theatre
11/26 – Melbourne, Fla., King Center for the Performing Arts
11/27 – Clearwater, Fla., Capitol Theater
11/29 – Charlotte, N.C., McGlohan Theatre at Spirit Square
12/1 – Morgantown, W.V., West Virginia University
12/2 – Greensboro, N.C., Carolina Theatre
12/4 – Roanoke, Va., Jefferson Center
12/5 – Nashville, Tenn., Schermerhorn Symphony Center
12/7 – Wilmington, N.C., Cape Fear Community College
12/9 – Glenside, Pa., Keswick Theatre
12/10 – Ridgefield, Conn., Ridgefield Playhouse
12/12 – Boston, Mass., Wilbur Theatre
12/13 – Tarrytown, N.Y., Music Hall Theatre
12/15 – New York, N.Y., The Town Hall
12/16 – Ithaca, N.Y., State Theatre
The Top 100 Rock Albums of the '60s