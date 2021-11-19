New David Bowie Film Has the Blessing of His Family

A yet-untitled David Bowie film is reportedly on the way, with the approval of the late rocker's family.

Though no official release date has been announced, sources speaking to Variety noted that the Sundance Film Festival may host the movie's premiere, given its close proximity to the sixth anniversary of of Bowie's death on Jan. 10.

The new film will be directed by Brett Morgen, the same man behind the 2015 movie Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. For that film, Morgen made use of home footage and the Nirvana frontman's personal art to tell the story, while also mixing in appearances by Cobain's wife Courtney Love, and bandmates Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic.

Bowie will be the next icon to get the attention of Morgen. The filmmaker has spent the last four years combing through thousands of hours of rare concert footage for the project. Described as “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience,” the film has the approval of Bowie's widow, Iman.

The model had previously remained adamantly against a traditional biopic. "It’s just so private," she explained to Variety in a separate piece. "Also, it’s a family decision. It’s always a no. We always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t. We want to honor his decision.”

Morgen’s film, however, "does have the cooperation and support of Iman and Bowie’s estate."

The response stands in stark contrast to the 2020 film Stardust. That picture, which chronicled the events that led Bowie to develop his Ziggy Stardust character, was criticized by Duncan Jones, the rocker's son. “If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, that’s up to the audience,” he declared at the time of the project's announcement.

Last month, the Bowie's estate put forth two previously unreleased tracks from the lost Toy album, which will be included in the upcoming David Bowie Five: Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001) box set.