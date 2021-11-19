David Bowie Returns to Early Single in Newly Unearthed Live Video

Parlophone and ISO Records have shared David Bowie’s previously unheard live performance of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” ahead of its appearance on the upcoming Toy album. Watch it below.

He initially released “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” in January 1966 under the band name David Bowie With the Lower Third, marking the first of three singles for the now-defunct Pye Records. Bowie resurrected the song in 1999 in an appearance on VH1 Storytellers, and kept it in his set list on that year’s Hours tour.

The newly released live video was recorded on Oct. 14, 1999, at the Elysée Montmartre in Paris. Less than two weeks later, Bowie performed “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” again on Mark Radcliffe’s BBC Radio 1 show at London's Maida Vale Studios. The BBC rendition appears on a new vinyl single, along with a re-recorded studio version of the tune.

"I'm so pleased that this track is being released, as it was such a joy and surprise when he included it in his set at Maida Vale that day," Radcliffe said in a news release. "I remember that occasion so fondly. David was wearing an excellent shirt and was on such great, twinkly form.

"I recall David dancing with Gail Ann Dorsey to 'I Try' by Macy Gray, which was playing on the radio," Radcliffe added. "I interviewed Gail Ann a year or so ago, and she too remembered that moment vividly. It was one of the few cherished and special days I got to spend with him, for which I remain ever grateful."

Toy is a shelved 2001 album featuring re-recordings of some of Bowie’s earliest songs. The LP will see its first official release as part of the Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) box set on Nov. 26. A three-CD Toy: Box then follows on Jan. 7.

Watch David Bowie Perform 'Can't Help Thinking About Me' in 1999