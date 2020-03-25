Watch Dave Mustaine and His Daughter Cover ‘Come Together’

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and his daughter, Electra, have unveiled their version of the Beatles classic "Come Together."

The cover, which was posted as part of the Alzheimer's Association's Music Moments campaign, included a caption from Electra. The younger Mustaine took the opportunity to comment on another disease, highlighting the importance of prevention during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Here's a lil' #MyMusicMoment with my dad, @davemustaine, someone who I'd never want to lose!" Electra wrote on Instagram. "That is why the Mustaines stay home. We hope you do too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing and stay healthy."

In the video posted to Instagram, the elder Mustaine can be seen wearing a protective mask while strumming the guitar. His daughter handles vocal duties, delivering the Beatles’ lyrics with passion. Electra has forged a music career of her own, including a guest appearance on a 2014 solo album by Stryper singer Michael Sweet.

You can check out Dave and Electra Mustaine's cover of “Come Together” below.

Music Moments is a multifaceted effort by the Alzheimer's Association dedicated to raising awareness for the disease. The organization recently released a collection of cover songs, featuring artists such as Sting, Joan Jett and Band of Horses. The project aims to highlight the emotional connection between music and memory.

A second part of the campaign encourages people to share their own stories or covers on social media with the hashtag #MyMusicMoment, just as the Mustaines did in their post.

The cause hits especially close to home for the Megadeth rocker. Dave's mother-in-law, Sally Estabrook, endured a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease before her death in 2014.