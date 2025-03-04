Daryl Hall Extends Tour With Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook

Daryl Hall has extended his 2025 U.S. solo tour with Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook, adding a series of summer dates to follow his previously announced spring shows.

The new leg of shows begins on July 11 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and concludes on July 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. These dates will take place after a series of U.S. tour dates in March and April, plus a handful of shows in the United Kingdom in May.

Tickets for Hall's July shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see his full 2025 concert itinerary below.

Daryl Hall Praises Glenn Tilbrook: 'He Has Smart Music'

Hall praised praised Tilbrook's songwriting and intellect in a recent interview with UCR. "I'm not necessarily going to put myself in this, but I think his music, there's a certain sense of intelligence within the pop area, right?" he said. "Which is few and far between, really, with songwriters. I certainly relate to that. I think I share that to some degree and I bond with him in that way. I really think his music, he has smart music. I like his chord choices and his lyrics, everything, they stick with you in an unusual way."

The former Hall & Oates member released his latest solo album, D, in 2024, marking his first solo effort since 2011's Laughing Down Crying. Hall cowrote and coproduced the album with former Eurythmics member Dave Stewart.

Meanwhile, Squeeze is in the middle of a U.S. tour supporting Heart.

Daryll Hall and Glenn Tilbrook 2025 Tour Dates

March 22 – Houston, TX @ Arena Theatre

March 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 28 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

March 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

April 1 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

April 3 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

April 5 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

May 17 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

May 19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

May 21 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

May 23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

May 25 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

July 11 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 13 – Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff

July 15 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

July 17 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

July 19 – Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem

July 21 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

July 23 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

July 25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall