Amazing Concert Ejections Caught on Video

Most fans are content to let the musicians be the entertainers at shows. Every once in a while an audience member decides to get in on the act, however, and that can force a band member to take action. On occasion, these testy interactions even lead to someone getting kicked out of the venue.

Here's a look at a series of those amazing concert ejections. And remember to avoid flinging projectiles at a group, heckling from the audience, or – seriously – wearing an offending image on their T-shirt. Regardless of how these interactions begin, the ending's never really in question:

Guns N' Roses Tosses Fan Over Shirt Issues

Obviously, times have changed. For years, however, Guns N' Roses fans would have a real problem if they wore anything referencing the old lineup – especially if it was a shirt with Slash on the front. Axl Rose memorably spotted an audience member with an offending item during a mid-2000s performance and had security toss the guy – but not before requesting the T-shirt. In 2012, another fan was asked by security to discard his Slash shirt or be turned away. The man sat shirtless wearing his brother's jumper in order to continue watching the show. (Chris Childers)

Dave Grohl Drops F-Bombs at a Fighting Fan

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is known by many as one of the nicest guys in rock 'n' roll, but we've apparently found what makes Grohl descend into a Hulk-like rage: A fan took the band's name a bit too seriously and he began to fight another concertgoer at the 2011 iTunes Festival. Grohl was not pleased. "You don't fucking fight at my show, you asshole," he said. "Look at me right here, motherfucker. Look at me. Look at me. Get the fuck out of my show right now! … You don't come to my show and fight, you come to my show and fucking dance, you asshole! Get the fuck out of here! I don't put up with that bullshit. You people come here to have a good time, that guy can fuck off!" (Graham Hartmann)

Kiss' Paul Stanley Heckles Back at Heckler

Kiss cofounder Paul Stanley is not one to be trifled with, as one Tahoe fan found out in 2008. What exactly got him so riled up isn't revealed, but his reaction showed Stanley could handle any heckling that came his way. The audience member says something that can't be heard, but you can probably guess based on Stanley's response: "That's right. I fucked your mother. Say hi to your dad," he added as security carted the man away. (Chris Childers)

Sebastian Bach Flips Out on Fan Flipping Him Off

Sebastian Bach noticed a little problem within the Raleigh, N.C. crowd as he launched into a Sept. 10, 2011 performance of Skid Row's "I Remember You." Seems an audience member was flipping Bach the double-bird, so he struck back. After calling a security guard over, Bach unceremoniously ejected the concertgoer. "Come here, motherfucker! Get the fuck out of here! I want this guy to get the fuck out of here. Fuck you! Fuck you! Goodbye! Get him out! You're a fucking asshole! Fuck you! Get him the fuck out of here, otherwise I'll get him the fuck out of here!" (Graham Hartmann)

AC/DC's Angus Young Tweaks Beer-Tossing Fan

It's not uncommon for a fan to have a little too much to drink. But don't even think about tossing your beer at AC/DC's Angus Young. It won't be met with much patience. Give Young credit for having potentially the best reaction to a bad situation, as he stopped the security guard escorting the beer tosser out long enough to have a Mr. Miyagi moment by tweaking the offender's nose before sending him on his way. (Chris Childers)

Kurt Cobain Ejects a Fan for Groping a Woman

Kurt Cobain was known for his strong feminist views. The late Nirvana frontman put his money where his mouth was during a New Year's Eve 1993 concert in Oakland, Calif. Cobain stopped performing the acoustic "Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam" and confronted a male fan who was groping a female audience member in the front row, prompting bassist Krist Novoselic to ask, "Copping a feel, eh buddy? How's it feel, huh?" Sunbeams are never made like he. (Joe Robinson)

Don't Mess With Former Smiths Frontman Morrissey

Morrissey had to cut short a rendition of "Seasike, Yet Still Docked" to address a visibly drunk heckler who repeatedly yelled out that the former Smiths frontman was a wanker. "Would you like us to leave?" he asked the annoying concertgoer, while pointing the dude out to a couple of burly bouncers who escorted him out of the club. "Well, why don't you go? Go, go, go, leave! We don't need you," Morrissey continued, earning cheers from the crowd. "We don't need you!" (Joe Robinson)

Bring Me the Horizon Kicks Out 'Fat Bastard'

Strangely enough, Sebastian Bach wasn't the only vocalist to kick someone out on Sept. 10, 2011. A crowd member threw a water bottle at Bring Me the Horizon's frontman while he was performing the song "Fuck," and Oliver Sykes promptly tossed him. "You see this fat kid here with the cap on backwards? Make his life hell 'cuz you're a fat fucking loser. If you don't want to watch our band, get the fuck out of this room. I don't want you [here], you fat fucking twat. Make life hell for that fat fucking dickk! … Everybody wave bye bye to the fat bastard!" (Graham Hartmann)

