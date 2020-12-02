Watch Clutch Cover Black Sabbath’s ‘Lord of This World’

Clutch can be seen performing a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Lord of This World” in a new video released to promote their upcoming livestream show.

You can watch it below.

The third outing in the band's Live From the Doom Saloon series takes place on Dec. 18, with a 15-song set list based on fan requests from the previous show. Tickets are on sale now, with all proceeds going to the Save Our Stages campaign, which was set up to help U.S. music venues through the financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lord of This World” appeared on Sabbath’s 1971 album Master of Reality and is credited with launching the stoner-rock genre Clutch have often been linked with. Before the performance, frontman Neil Fallon says they chose the track “just for fun.”

“The Doom Saloon Volume 2 set was written by a fan," he added in a statement. "We had over 4,000 set-list submissions. … For Doom Saloon Volume 3, we will play the 15 most requested songs from Doom Saloon Volume 2’s set-list requests. It could be thought of as a greatest-hits set as per the fans.”

Earlier this year, Fallon said performing covers was a “good exercise, because what you're doing is learning to get into the brain of the other musician. It can be very challenging: 'Why would they do that?' 'Why would he sing it this way?’”

He said his own touring schedule over the years prevented him from ever seeing Black Sabbath live. “I've seen Heaven and Hell," he explained. "I've seen Ozzy Osbourne. I never saw the original lineup. ... My son saw them when he was six years old. I was on tour and he was at home.’”