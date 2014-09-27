Top 10 Cliff Burton Metallica Songs

Cliff Burton left a void after he died in a tragic tour bus accident on Sept. 27, 1986 that the heavy metal community has never really managed to fill – much less Metallica.

Before Burton's emergence just a few years earlier as the genre's next revolutionary, the role of bass had already been redefined both by Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and Iron Maiden's Steve Harris. But since Burton's departure, no single figure has had a similarly broad impact – not even underground giants such as Steve DiGiorgio, Roger Patterson or Joe Lester.

