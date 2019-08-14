Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Cosmo’s Factory’

Released in the summer of 1970, Cosmo’s Factory remarkably stood as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s fifth full-length in two-years. The San Francisco Bay-bred swamp rockers were at the peak of a prolific streak, having released an unbelievable three Billboard Top Ten albums the year prior (outselling even the Beatles!).

Now, a half a century after its release, the band’s pinnacle album is celebrated with this ultimate audiophile edition. Commemorating its 50th anniversary, the album has been mastered at half speed by the award-winning engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. Using high-res transfers from the original analog tapes, the mastering process involves playing back the audio at half its recorded speed, while the cutting lathe is turned at half the desired playback speed. The technique allows for a micro-precise groove, resulting in extra sonic clarity and punch.

Enduring to this day, Cosmo’s Factory plays like a greatest hits collection — featuring the classics “Who”ll Stop the Rain,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Run Through the Jungle” and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” as well as favorites “Long as I Can See the Light,” “Travelin’ Band” and the band’s striking cover of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

