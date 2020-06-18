Bruce Kulick Reflects on ‘Shock’ of Brother Bob’s Death

Bruce Kulick, Kiss' former lead guitarist for more than a decade, fondly recalled his relationship with late brother (and fellow Kiss contributor) Bob Kulick in an intimate Instagram post. "Even though we had some issues in the recent past," Bruce wrote, "we both respected and loved each other very much."

The younger Kulick, who played with the band from 1984 to 1996, opened the note by admitting the "shock" he experienced upon learning of his brother's death in late May at age 70. "Words cannot express the emotions I felt with the sudden news," he wrote. Bruce added that some of the guitarists' mutual contacts "recently shared with [him] how [Bob] spoke well of [Bruce], and if anything ever happened to him, that his brother would handle his affairs."

Bruce also gave fans a deeper glimpse into Bob's "full life" and music career, which included stints playing with Lou Reed (1975's Coney Island Baby), Kiss (the studio tracks on their 1977 live LP, Alive II, Paul Stanley's self-titled 1978 solo project, 1980's Unmasked and 1982's Killers), Meat Loaf, Michael Bolton, W.A.S.P. and Diana Ross.

"I was always proud of his ambition to make it in the music business," Bruce wrote. "Looking back now at his accomplishments and the list of artists he worked with, he did fulfill his dream. He collected everything from every tour, recording session, travel photos, post cards, press clippings and anything related to his 50-year career."

Bruce wrote that he and his wife, Lisa, are "overwhelmed with the vastness" of the materials they've found and plan to share some of them with fans over time. "There’s so many interesting photos and clippings of his career I know you will love," he added.

The guitarist ended his post by highlighting Bob's 30-year period living in Beverly Hills, including a long-term relationship with actress Stella Stevens, whom Bob met in 1983. "I jokingly called him 'Hollywood Bob,'" he wrote. "[Stevens'] legacy is something that Lisa and I will share with you as well."

Bruce included three photos of his brother in the post: one posing next to an Alive II album plaque, one of the guitarists together and one of Bob with Stevens. "I am certain this is something that would make Bob smile from heaven," he noted. "Stella meant the world to him, and he loved and adored her very much."

In early June, Bruce revealed that Bob will not have a traditional funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked fans instead to "continue celebrating" the late guitarist's work until a funeral memorial can take place.