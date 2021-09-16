Bruce Dickinson Wants to Sing Iron Maiden ‘Rarities’ on Tour

Bruce Dickinson named one of the Iron Maiden songs he most enjoys performing live, even though the band hasn't played it onstage for some time.

The singer also listed two other classic tracks he hopes to sing again, although he made no mention of whether it might happen on a tour associated with their latest album, Senjutsu.

“In lockdown, I was just trying to improve my Iron Maiden pinball score, and, of course, we've got some really cool tracks on the pinball machine, including 'Rime of the Ancient Mariner,' which we haven't done for ages,” Dickinson said in a recent episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast. “And I just love doing that song. The storytelling element of it is genius, and then the breakdown, the moody bit, then into 'the curse it lives on in their eyes' bit – oh, it gives me goose bumps just listening to it!”

He added that he was "thinking, ‘Wow, we're going to do that again one day; that's just awesome.’ So stuff like that. I'd love to do one or two rarities – I'd love to do 'The Prisoner' again, 'Stranger in a Strange Land,' stuff like that. I like things that have a little bit of groove to them.”

In the same interview, the singer was asked about performing the material originally recorded by his predecessor, Paul Di’Anno, on Maiden’s first two albums. “There's some stuff that I really like on those records,” he replied. “I love 'Prodigal Son' – it's fantastic. If you want to see a Jethro Tull sort of influence on early Maiden, [there’s] that, and in particular 'Killers,' the track, and 'Murders in the Rue Morgue.’”