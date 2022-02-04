Bruce Dickinson’s Cancer Advice

Bruce Dickinson offered positive thoughts on dealing with cancer, relying on his own experience of the disease. The Iron Maiden singer was given the all-clear in 2015 after undergoing treatment. In a recent Q&A session during a spoken-word show in Florida, he was asked what advice he’d give to those dealing with a similar health issue.

“Here's the way I dealt with it – and people will deal with it in different ways,” Dickinson said. “I embraced the treatment. … I went along to see the big radiation machine, and I said, ‘OK, how does this work then? What does it do? And how much are you giving me and where? … Wow, that's really cool. That's amazing.’ It's insane, the technology.'"

He suggested people should “embrace the treatment” but noted, “I don't know what your cancer is. I don't know the individual circumstances. I'm not a doctor, so I'm not going to make any predictions. I can't do anything like that, nor would I, because it's very private. But I have to say that the therapies that people are coming up with now are so on the edge and successful that you really do stand a very good chance.”

You can watch Dickinson talk about it below.

He added that while many people would face cancer in their lives, “it's not a death sentence anymore, and you can deal with it. And the things they have to do to your body to get rid of it are getting better and better and better as we go down the line.”

Dickinson admitted that "they did some nasty things to my body,” but as a result, he was “completely clear of it and everything.” “I only really talk about it when I come to do these shows because people want to know," he explained.

"I quite enjoy talking about it because you kind of demystify it a little bit for people. It's a scary thing.”