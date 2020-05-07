Brian May Hospitalized After Ripping Gluteus Maximus ‘To Shreds’

Brian May is dealing with excessive amounts of pain after ripping his gluteus maximus during a session of “over-enthusiastic gardening.”

While the Queen guitarist is likely to be the butt of many jokes, his injury is no laughing matter.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 72-year-old rocker gave a POV shot while being pushed through a hospital in a wheelchair. An accompanying photo featured the guitarist wearing a face mask.

“No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God,” May noted in the caption, immediately alleviating fans’ fears about a potential COVID-19 infection. The rocker went on to explain how he sustained his unusual malady.

“As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself.”

May further revealed that he “won’t be able to walk for a while” because of the severity of the injury. He added that sleeping will also be difficult, as “the pain is relentless.”

As a result, the legendary Queen guitarist claims he’ll step away from the spotlight while he recovers. May had been delivering a series of free guitar lessons for fans to enjoy while in lockdown due to coronavirus. Now, the rocker will "go dark" so he can focus on rest and recuperation.

“Please, please don’t send me sympathy," May said in closing. "I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there.”

Thus far, the musician seems to be breaking his own rules. May has posted multiple social media posts since his initial injury update.

