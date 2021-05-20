Brian May Undergoes ‘A Little Bit of Eye Surgery’

Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye.

The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram.

“One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."

Though May didn’t specify the reason for his operation, it appeared to be a routine outpatient procedure. Only a couple of hours after his initial post, the guitarist uploaded a new image of himself, this time wearing an eye patch.

"And .... all done!! I really didn't feel a thing,” May noted, adding that the procedure only took “about 20 mins.” “It was all done with local anesthetic and a tiny bit of sedation - So I was conscious throughout the whole thing - and fascinated by this amazing procedure.”

"The patch stays on until tomorrow morning,” May continued, joking that the bandage was “an iPatch! So obviously I’ll soon have to take it off and put it back on again.”

The eye surgery is just the latest addition to a growing list of ailments for the legendary musician.

In May 2020, he was hospitalized after ripping his "Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening." It later turned out that the pain was actually the result of a compressed sciatic nerve. Around the same time, the rocker revealed that he’d survived a heart attack, which was later complicated by his adverse reaction to medication. May also “nearly lost [his] life” as the result of a stomach hemorrhage.

Queen Albums Ranked