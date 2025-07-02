Bret Michaels to Change ‘Insane’ Tour Schedule After Health Scare

Bret Michaels said he plans to reschedule some of his "insane" summer tour itinerary following a low blood sugar scare at a recent concert.

The Poison frontman shared the update with fans in an Instagram post, which you can see below.

"To all my friends in Pittsburgh and Washington, Pennsylvania area — simply put, thank you ... you rule," Michaels wrote. "Last night, there was a packed pre-show Meet & Greet and, although I knew my blood sugar was low, I was excited to meet everyone and not let anyone down.

"Unfortunately, the highs and lows of living with diabetes since I've been six years old occasionally just kick my butt. Last night, I went on stage and even added a song or two to the set to prove to myself & the fans that I could do it. At the end, my blood sugar walking off the stage was a real-life 39."

Bret Michaels Needs to Rearrange 'All Over the Place' Tour Itinerary

Michaels has been vocal about the challenges of living with diabetes, which has resulted in occasional onstage scares and forced him to cancel performances. Going forward, the rocker said he plans to prioritize his health as he figures out the best way to bring his music to fans.

"I vow in the near future, I'm going to take that time needed, and please forgive me if I have to move some of the shows around until I get this under control," he said. "The schedule this summer is completely insane — all over the place and some of these will have to be rearranged, as one time I'm in Pennsylvania, the next night Montana, one night Pittsburgh, the next night Oklahoma, and so on."

He concluded: "I am forever grateful, but just have to rearrange some of this schedule as everyone knows. Again, my apologies. I love the shows, the fans and the music!"

Michaels has dozens of solo tour dates booked through late September. He recently expressed his desire to embark on a Poison 40th-anniversary tour in 2026.