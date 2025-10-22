Bon Jovi Announces Return to the Stage for 2026 Tour Dates

Bon Jovi will return to the road for their first tour in four years in 2026, and the first since singer Jon Bon Jovi's much-publicized battle with vocal cord issues.

The tour kicks off with the first of four shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 7. In August the group will travel overseas for shows in Edinburgh, Dublin and London. You can see the full tour itinerary below.

The group's last full public concert took place in April 2022 at the end of a brief North American tour. Bon Jovi later revealed he'd been struggling with vocal cord issues and underwent a reconstructive procedure known as vocal cord medialization. (In June Bon Jovi played a private show for fans as part of a special weekend event.)

"There is a lot of joy in this announcement," Bon Jovi said in a statement announcing the tour. "Joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.

"And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The singer's vocal problems left the group unable to tour in support of their most recent studio album, 2024's Forever. On Friday the group will release a new version of that same album, entitled Forever (Legendary Edition) featuring duets with artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Jelly Roll on each of the album's tracks.

For the New York City shows, fans can sign up now for an artist presale which begins Monday Oct. 27 at 9AM EST. For the UK and Ireland shows, fans can access the presale by pre-ordering Forever (Legendary edition) at shop.bonjovi.com.

Bon Jovi 2026 Tour Dates

7/7 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

7/9 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

7/12 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

7/14 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

8/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium

8/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

9/4 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium