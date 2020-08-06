Black Sabbath Announce ‘Paranoid’ 50th-Anniversary Box Set

Black Sabbath are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their seminal 1970 album Paranoid with a new vinyl box set.

Paranoid: Super Deluxe Edition will include an array of material spread across five LPs. The first is the influential original album, including such classic songs as “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and the title track; the second LP features a rare 1974 quad mix of the album folded down to stereo. The remaining three LPs are made up of two concerts from 1970, from Montreux and Brussels, both of which are pressed on vinyl for the first time.

You can see a complete track listing below.

The set also comes with a hardbound book featuring interviews with all four band members and rare photos. A classic-era band poster is also included, along with a replica of the tour book sold during the 1970-71 Paranoid tour. The collection is due for release on Oct. 9 and is available for pre-order now.

Black Sabbath - whose classic lineup included singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward and bassist Geezer Butler - are widely accepted as one of the most influential trailblazers of heavy metal. After announcing its arrival with its self-titled debut in early 1970, the band returned later that year with Paranoid. The album topped the U.K. chart and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the U.S.

Black Sabbath, 'Paranoid: Super Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

LP 1: Original Album

Side A

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side B

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 2: Quadradisc Mix in Stereo

Side C

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side D

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 3: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part One)

Side E

“Intro”

“Paranoid”

“N.I.B.”

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

Side F

“Iron Man”

“War Pigs”

LP 4: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part Two)/Live in Brussels 1970 (Part One)

Side G

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Hand Of Doom”

Side H

“Paranoid”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

LP 5: Live in Brussels 1970 (Part Two)

Side J

“Black Sabbath”

“N.I.B.”

Side K

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

“War Pigs”

“Fairies Wear Boots”